Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.42 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $854.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

