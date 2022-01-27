Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 357.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 50,645 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,951 shares of company stock valued at $659,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

