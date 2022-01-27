Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TORVF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,729. Saint Jean Carbon has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

