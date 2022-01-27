Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $6.88. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 42,583 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 599,259 shares of company stock worth $3,930,267 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 68,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

