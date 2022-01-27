Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%.
Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
About Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
