Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

