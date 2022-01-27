Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 81.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $89,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.