Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.39

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $210.02 million and $419,471.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.