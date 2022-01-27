Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAPIF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

SAPIF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 11,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. Saputo has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

