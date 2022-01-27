SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 25th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

