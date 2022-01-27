Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $789,321.25

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $789,321.25 and $7,372.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.26 or 0.06462748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.70 or 0.99770870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00052135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

