Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas now has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Schlumberger traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 1315241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.
In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.
About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)
Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.
