Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas now has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Schlumberger traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 1315241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

