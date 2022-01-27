Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.05.

SLB stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

