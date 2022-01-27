Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.05.

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

