Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $886,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 99.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 391.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Camping World by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

