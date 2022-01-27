Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Shares of J stock opened at $125.68 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

