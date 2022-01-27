Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,778 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

