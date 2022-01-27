Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,781,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,481,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in BorgWarner by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

