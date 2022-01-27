Scotiabank Cuts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$55.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.