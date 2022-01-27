Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.82.

SE stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

