Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $96.31 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.