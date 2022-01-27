Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.14.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

