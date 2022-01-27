Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $96.31, but opened at $106.00. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 123,160 shares trading hands.

The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.41.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 133,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 732,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,794,000 after acquiring an additional 297,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

