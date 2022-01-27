Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WY opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 880,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.