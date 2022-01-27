Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SECYF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.45.

SECYF stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

