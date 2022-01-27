Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Purchases 5,100 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.41. 109,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.