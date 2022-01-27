SEEN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,570.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00004586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $1.19 million and $5,570.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00103040 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

