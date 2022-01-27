SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGRO. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.50) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.85) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.67) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.69) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,324.70 ($17.87).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,279 ($17.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.22. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.35).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

