SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

