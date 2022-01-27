SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

SEIC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

