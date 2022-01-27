SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.