SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,378,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

