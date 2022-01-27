Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer Purchases 29,900 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer purchased 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer bought 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer bought 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer bought 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 1,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,088. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

