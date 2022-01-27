SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 8.1%

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $38.15. Approximately 39,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,247,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

