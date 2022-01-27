Sequans Communications S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sequans Communications in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.68). B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

