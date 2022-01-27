SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 155,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

