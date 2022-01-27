SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 21,851 Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Frequency Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 319.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FREQ shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.