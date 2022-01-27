SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $105,651.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $444.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

