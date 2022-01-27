SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

