SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUE. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 366,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 192.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 150,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 133.3% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUE. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

