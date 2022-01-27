Shift Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SFT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

