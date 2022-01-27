Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Drops By 82.3%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the December 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EMHTF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 66,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,795. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.
About Emerald Health Therapeutics
