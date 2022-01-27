Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Declines By 96.7%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FKU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3,731.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 176.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.344 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

