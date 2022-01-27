Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 915.0%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,700 shares, a growth of 915.0% from the December 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 272,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,069. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth $191,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.