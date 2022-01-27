Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Expands By 4,066.7%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 4,066.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $664,000.

NASDAQ PUI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

