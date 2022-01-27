Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Grows By 1,051.1%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 1,051.1% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 112,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

