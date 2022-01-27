Short Interest in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Increases By 4,076.0%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 4,076.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 10,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,986. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
