Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Declines By 97.2%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
PTCHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 14,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.04.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.