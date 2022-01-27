Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Declines By 97.2%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PTCHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 14,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

