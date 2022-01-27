Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Expands By 2,900.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

