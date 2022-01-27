Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Expands By 2,900.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
