Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Decreases By 95.7%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,080,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 9,851,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,048,068. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.