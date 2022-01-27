Sierra Bancorp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

